Navalny Group Reveals Details of Putin’s Secret Luxury Ski Lodge
GOING DOWNHILL
Russian President Vladimir Putin has a “secret winter residence” defended by its own missile defense system, according to a report. A video released Monday by the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel geolocated the complex of properties to Sochi in southwestern Russia. The outlet claims the site, which boasts its own helipad and “VIP cabins,” is supposedly owned by Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy company, but it is actually Putin’s mountain escape. The lavish four-floor main building is said to have a spa, a pantry for pickles, a panoramic elevator, an herbal sauna, and a kitchen specifically for agents of the Federal Security Service. The video comes on the same day that Russia authorities accused the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation of being involved in the bomb killing of a pro-war Russian blogger over the weekend.