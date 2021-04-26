Russia Bans Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation From Protesting and Publishing Articles
TOTAL SUPPRESSION
The campaign group founded by Alexei Navalny to expose corruption inside the Kremlin has been banned from carrying out its work while a court decides whether to designate it as an extremist organization. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said Monday that the group’s activities have been suspended by Moscow’s chief prosecutor. Navalny ally Leonid Volkov reportedly said that the ruling will prevent the group from publishing anything online, taking part in elections, and organizing protests. More than 1,000 people were arrested in Russia last week after taking part in unauthorized nationwide protests in support of Navalny. The jailed Putin critic said Friday that he’s ending his three-week hunger strike after doctors warned him he was close to death.