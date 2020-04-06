Peter Navarro Attacked Fauci in Heated Situation Room Debate Over Science of Trump-Touted Drug, Report Says

Read it at CNN
Donald Trump’s top trade adviser Peter Navarro got into a heated debate over the weekend in the White House’s Situation Room after the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, questioned his science over the use of the yet-unproven malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. Navarro, who is not officially part of the federal task force to fight the pandemic, used a stack of documents as a prop to push the drug’s potential, which Fauci argued was not real scientific data. “What are you talking about?” Fauci asked, which triggered Navarro, who quickly became indignant, leading him to falsely accuse Fauci of disagreeing with the president over travel restrictions to China. Fauci, who is increasingly targeted by Trump surrogates for disagreeing withe the president, was one of the first to agree with the travel restrictions.