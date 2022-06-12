Navy Announces a One-Day Safety-Pause After String of Fatal Crashes

CHEAT SHEET
Some politicians’ years-old concerns about military aviation safety were heightened this month after a spate of crashes left a Navy pilot and five marines dead. The recent series of deadly incidents prompted the Navy to announce a one-day safety pause for all of its non-deployed aircraft on June 13th, according to a news release from the Naval Air Forces. As the Los Angeles Times reported, the release specified that all deployed units will undergo the same checks as soon as they can. The pause will, according to the release, allow aviation units to “review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes.” The crashes preceding the announcement are all under investigation.