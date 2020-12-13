CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Navy Calls off Search for 20-Year-Old Sailor Who Fell From U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt
S.O.S.
Read it at Associated Press
The U.S. Navy has called off the search for a missing 20-year-old sailor who fell overboard from the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the coast of southern California, the Associated Press reports. The Navy issued a statement that its search for Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby of San Antonio, Texas, would end a search that covered 607 square nautical miles and lasted 55 hours as of sunset Saturday. Goolsby is now considered deceased. “The loss of our sailor is felt deeply by all on board,” Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt, said Saturday. “The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate.”