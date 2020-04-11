Navy Commander Says the Roosevelt’s Crew Is ‘Struggling’ After Captain’s Removal

Read it at CNN
The Navy admiral overseeing the USS Theodore Roosevelt has described the sailors on the ship as “struggling” and “upset” after the public firing of their captain, who was relieved of command after sounding the alarm about the spread of the new coronavirus on the ship. Vice Admiral Bill Merz, commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet, told CNN that the ship’s crew was feeling “lots of anxiety” as the new coronavirus spread among their ranks. In addition to the frustrations crew members faced after the Navy fired their commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier, they were also worried over their “perception of the lack of activity regarding fighting the virus,” Merz said. Following Crozier's removal, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned after calling Crozier “stupid” and “naive” in leaked audio.