Navy Fires Commander Over ‘Loss of Confidence in His Ability to Command’
The Navy announced in a Monday release that it has fired Rear Adm. Trent DeMoss, commander of Fleet Readiness Centers (FRCs), “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.” Capt. Christopher Couch, COMFRC vice commander, has taken over his duties until the Navy finds a replacement. According to his bio on the Navy’s website, DeMoss joined the Navy after graduating from Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1991, and became a rear admiral in July 2020. One month after that, he became commander of the FRCs after previously serving as vice commander. It’s unclear precisely why DeMoss was ultimately deemed unfit for the post.