Navy Fires Submarine Commanders After Collision With Undersea Mountain

The U.S. Navy has fired the commanding officers of a submarine that crashed into an undersea mountain last month. The USS Connecticut, a fast-attack submarine, hit a massive underwater rock formation in the South China Sea Oct. 2, injuring 11 sailors aboard the sub. Commander Cameron Aljilani, Lieutenant Commander Patrick Cashin, and Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers were relieved of duty Thursday. A statement from the Navy’s Seventh Fleet reads, “Sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident.”