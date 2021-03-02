CHEAT SHEET
Navy Member Dies, 5 Injured in Military Truck Pile-Up Near Camp Pendleton
A 26-year-old Navy serviceman died and five other Navy members were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton in southern California. The servicemembers were riding in a convoy of five military trucks when the first vehicle slowed down without any evident reason, the California Highway Patrol said, leading the others to crash into each other and create a pile-up. A trailer struck the driver’s compartment in one of the vehicles, killing the serviceman who was driving. He was declared dead at the scene. The two men and three women who were injured in the crash—all in their 20’s—were taken to nearby hospitals.