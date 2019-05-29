Navy Probing Pro-Trump ‘Make Aircrew Great Again’ Uniform Patches Worn During Japan Visit

U.S. Navy service members could be in uncharted waters for wearing pro-Trump “Make Aircrew Great Again” patches on their uniforms during the president’s visit to their ship in Japan this weekend. The patches featured a highly flattering depiction of Trump’s face alongside the play on his notorious 2016 presidential campaign slogan. Navy officials says they are now reviewing whether the patches violated Defense Department regulations that don’t allow partisan political acts while in uniform, NBC News reports. Trump paid a visit to the USS Wasp assault ship on Tuesday before returning to Washington from a four-day trip around Japan.