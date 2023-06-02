CHEAT SHEET
    Navy Quietly Removes LGBTQ+ Pride Month Post

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A group of U.S. Navy Sailors gather on the iconic red steps in Times Square for a group photo with U.S. Marines, U.S. Coast Guardsmen, Royal Navy Sailors and Royal Canadian Navy Sailors during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 24, 2023.

    @usnavy/via Instagram

    When it comes to the so-called culture wars, the U.S. military does not want to send in its troops. The Navy appears to have quietly taken down an Instagram post and Twitter banner celebrating the start of Pride Month with imagery of a fighter jet trailing a rainbow in its wake. While the Instagram post was up Thursday for the first day of Pride Month, it had disappeared by Friday morning. A spokesperson for the Navy acknowledged the original post in a statement to The Hill but did not mention its removal. “The US Navy posted graphics in support of the start of Pride month to honor the service, commitment, and sacrifice of the LGBTQ+ Service members and personnel who volunteer to defend our country,” the spokesperson said. “Members of the LGBTQ+ community serve their country, fully contribute to the DoD mission, and deserve a welcoming environment which enables them to reach their full potential.” Why or exactly when the Navy took down the post and Twitter banner remains unclear.

