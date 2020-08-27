Navy Sailor Under Investigation for Allegedly Setting Fire to USS Bonhomme Richard

Read it at ABC News
A Navy sailor is under investigation for allegedly setting fire to the USS Bonhomme Richard in July, ABC News reports. The blaze, which lasted for five days, all but destroyed the billion-dollar warship and left 11 people hospitalized. The Navy is reportedly considering scuttling the massive vessel rather than invest in repairing the ship, which came into use in the 1990s. The Naval Criminal Intelligence Service has taken the sailor in for questioning and executed search warrants at his home. No charges have been filed, and his name has not been disclosed, though ABC reports he was in service on the Bonhomme Richard.