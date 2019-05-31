Navy SEAL Accused of War Crimes Released Ahead of June Trial

A military judge has released a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes ahead of his June trial, the Associated Press reports. Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher—who is accused of shooting civilians, murdering a teenage ISIS prisoner and posing with his body—was freed Thursday by Capt. Aaron Rugh after Gallagher’s lawyers accused prosecutors of misconduct. The defense attorneys had claimed prosecutors attempted to track down their emails, which violated attorney-client privilege. The AP reports audible gasps were heard in the court room when Rugh made the announcement. Gallagher is scheduled to face trial on June 10. The New York Times reported earlier this month that President Trump is considering Gallagher for a pardon, after he announced on Twitter that he would be placed in “less restrictive confinement” before his trial.