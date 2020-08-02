Navy SEAL Museum Sicced Military Dogs on Kaepernick Target During Disturbing K-9 Demo
MESSED UP
The Navy SEALs have opened an investigation into a K-9 demonstration at the Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, where military dogs attacked a man clad in a Colin Kaepernick jersey. “We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration. In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey,” the SEALs said in a statement. “The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warefare and the U.S. Navy. We are investing the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”
A video of the sickening incident was posted on Instagram over a year ago, but made the rounds on social media again on Sunday thanks to a tweet by documentarian Billy Corben.