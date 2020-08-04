Navy SEALs Cut Ties With Museum Over Viral Vid of Dogs Attacking Kaepernick Jersey
UGLY
The Navy SEALs will suspend support of the National Navy SEAL Museum after a video circulated on social media showing dogs attacking a mannequin wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey at a museum event. The museum is not directly overseen by the military. “Each and every one of us serves to protect our fellow Americans - ALL Americans. Even the perception that our commitment to serving the men and women of this nation is applied unevenly is destructive,” Rear Adm. Collin Green wrote in an email to unit members Monday. “We will revisit our relationship with the Museum when I am convinced that they have made the necessary changes to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again.” The videos surfaced recently but were taken at an event at the Fort Pierce, Florida museum last year.