Navy SEALS Face Prosecution for ‘Hell Week’ Death
DAMNING REPORT
A damning report released Thursday has indicated that 10 people, including two senior Navy SEALs, may face prosecution following a death during the SEALs’ infamous Hell Week training. An investigation found there were “failures across multiple systems” that led to 24-year-old Kyle Mullen’s death and the hospitalization of three other members of his training class in Feb. 2022. Mullen was in what one of his classmates called “full messed up mode,” and was coughing up dark fluid but didn’t want to seek medical attention because he feared being kicked out of the feared course. A 200-page report said a medical program designed to monitor the health of the SEAL candidates was “wholly inadequate” and was the most direct cause of Mullen’s death from pneumonia.