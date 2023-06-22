Navy System Detected Titanic Sub Implosion DAYS Ago, U.S. Official Says
DEEP SEA DEMISE
A U.S. Navy acoustic system “detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion” near the last-known location of the doomed Titanic submersible only hours after the vessel began its voyage, defense officials told The Wall Street Journal. The Navy’s system began listening in as soon as the submersible lost contact with its mother ship about an hour and 45 minutes into its two-hour descent. It picked up what was believed to be an implosion not long after its disappearance, the officials said. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission,” a senior Navy official told the Journal. The acoustic system, which helps detect enemy submarines, is top secret, and the Navy asked the Journal not to reveal its name. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday a “catastrophic implosion” killed all five passengers aboard the Titan instantly.