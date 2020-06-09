CHEAT SHEET
Navy to Ban Confederate Symbols in Public and Work Areas
The Navy announced Tuesday that it will ban all public displays of Confederate symbols on its installations. The Navy order, which specifically bars the flag from all “public spaces and work areas,” could still allow Confederate symbols to be kept in private areas. Spokesman Cmdr. Nate Christensen said the move is intended to “ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.” The announcement comes just three days after the Marine Corps officially banned Confederate symbols, though the service had begun considering the move in February. The Army also announced that it would consider renaming bases named for Confederate generals.