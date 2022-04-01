CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Navy to Name Ship After Ruth Bader Ginsburg
USS NOTORIOUS?
Read it at NBC News
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will join a list of prestigious figures for whom the Navy has honored with a name on a ship. Gingsburg’s name will grace a new oil ship used to transfer fuel to carriers. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth, gay-rights icon Harvey Milk, and civil-rights leader John Lewis have all previously been awarded the high honor. “Ginsburg is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences, and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts,” Navy Secretary Carols Del Toro said Thursday in announcing the news.