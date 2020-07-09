CHEAT SHEET
    Actress Naya Rivera Missing, Feared Drowned, Authorities Say

    GRIM SEARCH

    Martha Mercer

    Senior Editor

    Emma McIntyre/Getty

    Actress Naya Rivera, who rose to fame on the TV show Glee, is missing and feared drowned in Ventura County, California, authorities say. Rivera, 33, had rented a boat Wednesday on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, but did not return it. The boat was found with her child aboard and unharmed, ABC7 reports, but she was not with him, and a later search of the water turned up empty. TMZ reports that the boy said his mother had jumped in the lake but had not reappeared. A search-and-rescue team will return to scour the lake Thursday.

