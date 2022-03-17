CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Lands in U.K. After Years Behind Bars in Iran
FREE AT LAST
Read it at The Washington Post
Late Wednesday evening, two British-Iranian citizens touched down in the United Kingdom after being jailed in Iran for over five years. The Washington Post suggested that the freeing of charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori could be a possible portent of the “revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.” The release of the prisoners took place after the U.K. paid a long-standing $524 million debt to Iran, the Post reported, noting the historically tense relationship between the two nations. Ashoori was imprisoned almost six years ago after Iranian officials accused him of working for the Israeli spy agency Mossad, while allegations of spying were lodged against Zaghari-Ratcliffe.