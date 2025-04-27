Nazi-Saluting Cybertruck Driver Is Getting Pummeled on Yelp

A crew of Californians are striking back at a Cybertruck driver who motored around San Francisco offering up Nazi salutes to passersby. Marco Diaz looked similar to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk at a Trump rally while making the hateful gesture—and seemed to think he could get away with it. In the digital age? Not a chance. Someone recorded the incident, which also reportedly involved somebody in the vehicle using a homophobic slur, then posted the video online. Within days, people flooded Yelp with horrible reviews of his Modesto company, Cyber Electric, which was written on the side of the car. “Is this who you want in your home, around your family performing repairs? Disgusting,” wrote one reviewer. By Thursday, commenting had been temporarily disabled on the company’s page due to “increased public attention,” according to a new disclaimer. Diaz’s company has also disabled its own Instagram and Facebook accounts. Diaz apologized via SFGATE for his discriminatory actions. He said he was “intoxicated” and “reacted foolishly to provocation,” but that he takes full responsibility for the revolting gesture. He denied making any homophobic statements.

SFGATE