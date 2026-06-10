Nazi-Tattooed Dem Coasts to Victory in Maine

Plenty of big names in media, politics, and business are expected to attend the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho next month. Those on the guest list, Variety reported, include Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, David Ellison, Bari Weiss, Tim Cook, and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. Also believed to make an appearance are CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Fox News anchor Bret Baier, and CBS’ Gayle King, as well as leaders in the artificial intelligence space, like OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is also on the guest list for the week-long conference, which some refer to as a summer camp for billionaires. The conference has taken place each year since 1983. Its namesake is Herbert Allen Jr., the CEO of Allen & Company, a private investment firm based in New York and London. Those who have attended past conferences but are not expected to do so this year are former media executive Shari Redstone, the daughter of former CBS Corporation Chairman Sumner Redstone, and Warren Buffet. In prior years, reported agreements were made at the conference to merge Disney and ABC News, and for Bezos to buy The Washington Post.
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- 1Billionaire Summer Retreat Guest List Is RevealedBIG NAMESMark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Rupert Murdoch are a few expected names on the guest list for the Idaho conference.
- 2Nazi-Tattooed Dem Coasts to Victory in MaineGENERAL ELECTION SETGraham Platner will now try to unseat Republican Susan Collins.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 3He-Man Actor Lands Wild Role as Cult Survivor/SupermodelON TO THE NEXT ONEHoyt Richards was once the highest-paid male model ever.
- 4NASA Reveals Astronauts Set for Artemis III MissionOUT OF THIS WORLDThe announcement follows NASA’s groundbreaking Artemis II mission in April.
Shop with ScoutedThese Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the HypeVIBE CHECKSmile Makers Collection is on a mission.
- 5JFK Jr.’s Nephew Gives Weird Response On Uncle’s Sex LifeFAMILY MATTERSMadonna named John F. Kennedy Jr. as her best lover ever and his nephew has some thoughts.
- 6Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend Found Dead in CanyonANOTHER TRAGIC LOSSThis is the second tragic death in less than a year of someone in Jenner’s close circle.
- 7‘The Godfather III’ Actor Dead at 65GONE TOO SOONDoctors have not identified the cause of his sudden collapse and death.
- 8Man Tells How He Survived Being Stranded at Sea for a WeekSURVIVORTourist Qin Jiangping fell off a cliff into the dangerous waters of the Qiongzhou Strait.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 9Sheriff Looks for Kidnapping Suspect Near Nancy Guthrie Home‘BE ON THE LOOKOUT’The sheriff’s office issued a notice for people to “be on the lookout” for 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith.
- 10Ariana Grande and ‘Wicked’ Boyfriend Split After 3 Years‘CHANGED FOR GOOD’Ethan Slater caused an uproar when he left his wife in 2023 for his co-star.
Nazi-Tattooed Dem Coasts to Victory in Maine
Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner easily won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating Governor Janet Mills, who had dropped out of the race in April, the Associated Press reported. Platner, a 41-year-old oyster farmer and Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, will now try to unseat five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins, 73, in November. Platner’s campaign has drawn attention in part due to a tattoo of his—which he has since covered up—resembling one used by a Nazi paramilitary organization. Platner told the Daily Beast last fall that he had only recently become aware that the tattoo, which he got while out drinking in Croatia with other Marines nearly 20 years ago, had Nazi connotations. In his victory speech on Tuesday, Platner said political commentators “keep looking for that one story, that one headline, that one moment in my life that they can define the campaign by.” He continued: “In trying so hard to understand me, they failed to understand that this is not about me at all. This is a movement about us, about the far too many, working far too hard and struggling far too much.”
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
Actor Nicholas Galitzine has another strange, hunky project in the works. The 31-year-old actor, who played the iconic comic book hero He-Man in this month’s Masters of the Universe movie, will star as male supermodel Hoyt Richards in an upcoming feature film from auteur filmmaker Gus Van Sant. Other details about the upcoming feature haven’t been revealed yet, but Richards, 64, is widely known as the first-ever male supermodel. He was also in a cult led by Frederick von Mierers, called Eternal Values, to which he gave millions of dollars he earned from modeling. A new HBO docuseries, Bring Me the Beauties, details Richards’ experience with von Mierers, who helped the young model enter the fashion world but also believed himself to be an alien consciousness occupying a human body. Aside from his leading role in Masters of the Universe, Galitzine also stars as Elliot Matthews in The Sheep Detectives alongside Hugh Jackman.
NASA has announced the crew that will be embarking on Artemis III. The group of four men was revealed on Tuesday just two months after Artemis II, which marked the first time NASA had sent astronauts to the moon’s vicinity in more than 50 years. The crew members for Artemis III consist of Commander Randy Bresnik, pilot Luca Parmitano, as well as mission specialists Frank Rubio, and Andre Douglas. They will fly to low-Earth orbit “to test rendezvous and docking maneuvers” for future missions. The four men have “extensive experience in space,” as described by The New York Times, with Douglas even having been a backup for Artemis II. “Mom, thank you so much for believing in me,” he said as he prepares for his first trip into space. NASA’s longstanding commitment to diversity was challenged by the Trump administration’s focus on eliminating DEI policies in 2025, after which NASA removed a pledge from its website to put the first woman, first black person, and first non-American on the moon. “I don’t think anyone should be reading into this,” NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said regarding the absence of a woman on the new crew. He noted that the four selected astronauts were “the best astronauts to undertake and complete the mission’s objectives.”
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If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike. The best part? If you’re not sure what your vibe is, the brand offers an online quiz to help you figure it out.
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Jack Schlossberg has opinions on his uncle JFK Jr.’s skills in the bedroom. When asked by Bravo host Andy Cohen about Madonna’s confession that the late Kennedy scion was the “best sex” she ever had, Schlossberg, 33, didn’t hesitate to praise his uncle. “I’m running for office. All I can say is that I bet she was right,” he told Cohen and his cohost John Hill on an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. While promoting her new album Confessions II, Madonna was asked who her “best d--- down” was. Not wanting to name anyone living Madonna whispered, “John Kennedy Jr.,” whom she dated in the late 1980s. In the promotional clip, she was joined by Jeremy O. Harris, Bob the Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, ID’s Marcello Gutierrez, and designer Raul Lopez, none of whom were surprised by the Queen of Pop’s admission. “Everyone says his d--- was crazy and he was a good f---,” Lopez responded, to which Madonna replied slyly, “Mmm hmm.” Kennedy died at age 38 in a 1999 plane crash alongside his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her sister, Lauren Bessette. Schlossberg is attempting to carry on his family’s political legacy, running for New York’s 12th Congressional District to fill the seat of longtime Rep. Jerry Nadler.
Writer William Hasley, a friend of Caitlyn Jenner, was found dead at age 78 near Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet revealed a cause of death. “LAFD Air Operations lowered rescuers to the patient, and medical treatment was administered,” an LAFD spokesperson said about the rescue mission, adding that Hasley was pronounced dead at the scene. Hasley was commissioned to write Jenner’s 1996 self-help book, Finding the Champion Within, after they became friends during an earlier project. The prolific writer penned episodes for shows such as Swift Justice, Ghost Stories, Murder, She Wrote, Kung Fu, The Young Riders, and Highway to Heaven, as well as screenplays for production companies like Universal Pictures, Warner Brothers, and 20th Century Fox. Prior to his death, Hasley was working as a screenwriting instructor at UCLA. He is survived by his ex-wife, actress Robin Riker. This is the second death to occur in less than a year within Jenner’s close circle, after her longtime manager, 29-year-old Sophia Hutchins, died in an ATV accident on Decker Canyon on July 2, 2025.
Anthony Guidera, best known for starring in The Godfather III, died on Saturday at age 65. The actor collapsed at his home in California in May, and his heart stopped. According to his wife, Valarie, he was placed on life support in the hospital for three weeks until the doctors removed him from the system on Saturday in accordance with his wishes. Doctors have not identified the cause of his sudden collapse and death. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes,” Valerie posted on Facebook on Saturday. Guidera made his acting debut in The Godfather III as bodyguard Anthony and went on to have roles in blockbusters such as the 1996 action film The Rock and the 1998 hit Armageddon. He won an MTV Movie Award in 1996 for his onscreen kiss with Natasha Henstridge in Species. He retired from acting after his 1999 role as a gun seller in the drama The Annihilation of Fish. He is survived by his wife and their son, Nick.
A Chinese tourist has been rescued after having been stranded at sea for nearly a week. Qin Jiangping, 39, says he managed to survive until he was found on June 2 by eating crabs and using his own urine for warmth. Jiangping was traveling in Hainan Province in southern China when he slipped off a cliff and into the Qiongzhou Strait. Without any food, fresh water, or contact with the outside world, he suffered hallucinations and infections in the rough water. “I couldn’t touch the bottom [of the water], and huge waves kept pushing me farther out,” Jiangping said in a statement to China Daily. The man, who was floating on a maritime buoy for most of the week, admits to catching small crabs by hand and eating up to 80 of them during his ordeal. He also admits to using his own urine for warmth. “I had already accepted that my husband was gone,” the man’s wife told China Daily, until her husband was ultimately found and rescued by two fishermen nearly six miles from shore. Despite losing 22 pounds, Jiangping’s health is improving, according to physician Chen Boyi, and he remains in good spirits. “No matter how dangerous or hopeless things get, if you keep a steady mind, you can get through it.”
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From sunset swims to 4th of July barbecues, summer is filled with endless occasions to celebrate the warm weather, longer days, and PTO. If you’re looking to participate in the festivities but trying to cut down on or eliminate alcohol altogether, cannabis treats may be a good alternative. Camino’s wide variety of strains, effects, and strengths in CBD- and THC-infused gummies has something for everyone looking to test the waters with hemp-derived gummies.
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The Pima County Sheriff’s Office, which is also responsible for investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, is searching for a kidnapping suspect just seven miles from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The sheriff’s office issued a notice for people to “be on the lookout” for 40-year-old Coral Michelle Smith, who was allegedly involved in a May 29 incident that included kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Smith has a lengthy criminal record spanning more than a decade, with four previous prison stays. She was convicted of robbery in 2011, disorderly conduct and attempted vehicle theft in 2014, robbery again in 2019, criminal trespass in 2021, attempted vehicle theft again in 2022, and aggravated assault causing physical injury in 2023. She was also accused of kidnapping and drug charges in 2019, but those charges were dismissed. Authorities have not drawn a connection between Smith and the disappearance of Guthrie. The suspect is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and has various tattoos.
Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande, 32, and Ethan Slater, 34, privately broke up, Page Six announced on June 8. According to an anonymous source, the two have been broken up for several months now, but remain on good terms, deciding that they are “better as friends.” The duo met on the set of Wicked, when they were both married and later filed for divorce from their respective spouses. In 2024, in the midst of their public relationship, Grammy-winner Grande and Broadway actor Slater experienced a shared hit to their reputations; Slater’s ex-wife and high school sweetheart, Dr. Lilly Jay, a clinical psychologist specializing in women’s mental health, wrote an emotional essay published in The Cut about the public downfall of her marriage, despite her conscious effort to maintain a private life. Grande and Slater both publicly discussed the controversy of their relationship. According to Slater, it was “really hard" for him to handle the public having insight into his private love life. Meanwhile, Grande is focusing on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour, having just released the aptly named son, “Hate That I Made You Love Me.”