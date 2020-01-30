NBA Announcer: Detroit Pistons Player ‘Shooting Like He Had the Coronavirus’

An NBA announcer joked that Detroit Pistons' Tony Snell was “shooting like he had the coronavirus” during a Wednesday night game. The comment from former NBA player Richard Jefferson came after an announcer during the Pistons-Brooklyn Nets game said Snell was getting over a bout of the flu. “I'm guessing it takes you awhile to get your wind and cardio back after that,” the announcer said. “Well, he was shooting like he had the coronavirus,” Jefferson replied. “That's the way he's shooting right now. So, hopefully he'll be feeling better and get his stroke right.” There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., but thousands of others worldwide and 170 deaths from the outbreak so far.