NBA: Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed After Kobe Bryant’s Death
A game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday at the Staples Center has been postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death, the NBA announced Monday. The association said the decision was made out of “respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people” who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. The game will be rescheduled at a later date, the statement added. Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss and Bryant, who was a star with the team for two decades, reportedly had a very close relationship. The announcement came after speculation about whether the game would still take place following Bryant’s death, which sparked an outpouring of public grief. The Staples Center has been the site of tributes and vigils for Bryant.