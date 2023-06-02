CHEAT SHEET
    NBA Commish Doesn’t Want to Disrupt Finals With Ja Morant Details

    Ja Morant

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he won’t reveal what punishment the league has imposed on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for flashing a gun on video again until after the league finals. “I don’t think we know yet what it will take to change [Morant’s] behavior,” Silver said. After an eight-game suspension for brandishing a firearm at a Colorado club, Morant found himself under investigation again this month based on video that appeared to show him with a firearm in car. The Grizzlies suspended him, and he apologized.

