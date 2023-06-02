NBA Commish Doesn’t Want to Disrupt Finals With Ja Morant Details

Read it at Sports Illustrated
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he won’t reveal what punishment the league has imposed on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for flashing a gun on video again until after the league finals. “I don’t think we know yet what it will take to change [Morant’s] behavior,” Silver said. After an eight-game suspension for brandishing a firearm at a Colorado club, Morant found himself under investigation again this month based on video that appeared to show him with a firearm in car. The Grizzlies suspended him, and he apologized.