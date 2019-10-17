CHEAT SHEET
FALLOUT
NBA Commissioner: League Suffering ‘Fairly Dramatic’ Financial Losses in China
NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters on Thursday that the league has dealt with “fairly dramatic” financial losses in the fallout of Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet of support to the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters. “The losses have already been substantial,” he said at the Time 100 Summit. “Our games are not back on the air in China as we speak, and we'll see what happens next... I don't know where we go from here. The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic.” China's state television refused to air two NBA exhibition games that were being played in China, and multiple companies and state entities have cut ties with the league since Morey's Oct. 4 tweet. Silver also said the Chinese government and businesses were essentially telling the NBA to fire Morey for his tweet, but Silver said they would stand by free speech principles. “We said there's no chance that's happening. There's no chance we'll even discipline him,” Silver said.