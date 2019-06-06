Raptors Defeat Warriors In Game Three Of The NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors overcame an injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors team Wednesday night, taking a two-games-to-one lead in the series. Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Kevon Looney were all kept on the sidelines through injury as the Warriors slumped to a 123-109 defeat. Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 30 points, and Danny Green was singled-out for praise for shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 18 points. “I think Danny’s buckets boosted our whole team’s confidence,” said Raptors Coach Nick Nurse. Game four of the best-of-seven series will take place Friday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, with the Raptors just two wins away from their first title.