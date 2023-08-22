CHEAT SHEET
James Harden’s very public tiff with the Philadelphia 76ers will cost him a pretty penny. The NBA announced Tuesday that it will fine Harden $100,000 for “indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.” The NBA interviewed Harden as part of its investigation before deciding on the fine, the league’s statement on the matter said. Last week, Harden called the 76ers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, “a liar,” adding that he “will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” The NBA has fined other players for publicly demanding trades in the past, including Anthony Davis in 2019 and Dewayne Dedmon in 2020.