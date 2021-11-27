NBA Fines Lebron $15,000 For ‘Obscene Gesture,’ Warns Him Over Profanity
ISN’T IT IRONIC?
The NBA has hit Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with a $15,000 fine for making what it describes as an “obscene gesture” during Wednesday night’s 124-116 overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers. James, who had just returned from a one-game suspension over his bloody altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, replicated Sam Cassell’s infamous “Big Balls’ celebration after hitting a clutch three-pointer late in the game.
The league also warned the four-time MVP “for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline” after James called his suspension “bullshit” in a post-game press conference. Ironically, James also got a pair of Pacers fans sitting courtside ejected from the arena over their “obscene” language and gestures, claiming they went “outside the line” with their actions. “That shouldn't be tolerated in our game from nobody,” said James after Wednesday’s game. “I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”