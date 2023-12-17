NBA G League Player Arrested in Vegas Kidnapping Case
TROUBLING
An NBA G League player was arrested on Friday over the disappearance of a woman in Las Vegas, according to KLAS. Chance Comanche, a center with the Stockton Kings, was charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection to Washington resident Marayna Rodgers‘s disappearance. The Kings have since released Comanche, the organization told KLAS. Comanche played in Nevada with the Kings on Dec. 6 and in Portland on Dec. 7, making a timeline for a trip to Vegas unclear. Rodgers, 23, was last seen traveling to Las Vegas with her friend Sakari Harnden on Dec. 6 before vanishing. Harnden was arrested last week on charges of first-degree kidnapping, with prosecutors alleging she “held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.” Comanche is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, while Harnden remains in prison.