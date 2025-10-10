NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce Found Asleep Behind the Wheel
Former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce was arrested for DUI on Tuesday night after being found asleep behind the wheel. California Highway Patrol officers found his Range Rover SUV stopped in northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 that had been closed as the result of a separate crash and approached the vehicle, only to discover Pierce asleep behind the wheel and showing signs of alcohol impairment. The 47-year-old, who retired from the NBA in 2017 after 19 seasons, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. While Pierce did not return requests for comment from ESPN, he did upload a photo of standstill traffic ostensibly taken the night of his arrest on Instagram. In the caption, Pierce wrote, “Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep 🤦🏾♂️ I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep 🤷🏾♂️ I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”