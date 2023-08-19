NBA Investigating James Harden’s ‘Liar’ Comment About 76ers Boss: Report
HOT WATER
The NBA is reportedly investigating Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s public condemnation of the team’s director of basketball operations, Daryl Morey. During a press stop in China on Monday, Harden called Morey a “liar” and said he would “never be a part of an organization that [Morey] is a part of.” The league is said to be investigating whether the point guard was threatening to hold out on the 2023-24 season, which would be a violation of the league's collective bargaining agreement, or was referencing previous, improper salary negotiations. But sources told ESPN that Harden was simply referencing Morey’s decision to end trade discussions and order Harden to show up at training camp without securing a trade to his preferred destination, the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden took a significant pay cut when signing with the 76ers last season, reportedly with the expectation that the team would work on finding him a trade to the Clippers this off-season.