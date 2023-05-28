NBA Investigating Referee Eric Lewis for Hilarious Twitter Burner Account
GAME OVER
The NBA has opened up an investigation into veteran referee Eric Lewis, who is being accused on social media of having a burner Twitter account to laud his own refereeing. The suspicious account, under the name Blair Cuttliff (@CutliffBlair), lacks any original tweets or retweets, only featuring replies to existing posts—nearly every one is in defense of Lewis’s reffing. “This really is an NBA ref’s burner account -- he used his personal AOL account for the registration on it,” Bellingcat’s Aric Toler tweeted Thursday. That same day, the suspicious account denied the accusations, claiming to be Lewis’s brother. “This is MARK Lewis,” the account tweeted. “Right family (older brother). I’m sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain’t Watergate.” Toler has his doubts. “The account is claiming that it’s being ran by Eric Lewis’s older brother, Mark,” Toler tweeted Friday. “Unless he used his younger brother’s personal email address -- which has Eric’s name/initials in it, and which Eric used elsewhere online for account registrations -- I doubt it.” Making matters worse, one of the five accounts @CutliffBlair follows is that of the George Mason women’s basketball team, which Lewis’s wife coaches.