NBA Legend LeBron James Is Now Officially a Billionaire
MAKE IT RAIN
NBA superstar LeBron James has crossed the billionaire threshold after being named the second highest-paid athlete in the world last year, earning more than $121 million on and off the court, according to a new Forbes estimate. Only the second NBA player to become a billionaire in his lifetime after Michael Jordan, James is the first player to reach the milestone while still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Forbes calculated. But he didn’t get here just by playing basketball. The four-time NBA champion also has several business ventures and investments, in everything from pizza to real estate to film production. Forbes estimates that James’ net worth hit the $1.2 billion mark this year, thanks to the 37-year-old’s long-term investments and brand deals that will cut him checks for years to come.