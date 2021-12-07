NBA Says Unvaxxed Players Can’t Go to Canada to Play Games
PICK AND ROLL
NBA players who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus next year will not be allowed to reenter the United States if they leave the country, according to a memo obtained by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The league’s memo, distributed to teams on Tuesday, pointedly states that unvaccinated players will not be allowed to travel to Toronto to play games starting Jan. 15. This policy would extend over February’s All-Star Weekend, a noted time for players to travel internationally. The memo also demanded teams give the NBA a list of their unvaccinated players by Friday. The league has said that 97 percent of its players are vaccinated. ESPN reported Tuesday that more than 60 percent of NBA athletes have received their booster shot.