NBA Player Fined $75K for ‘Inappropriate’ Hand Gesture
The NBA hit Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant with a $75,000 fine on Friday after the point guard repeatedly made a gun gesture with his hands following a three-point score. The Guardian reported that the league warned Morant that the “inappropriate” gesture “could be interpreted in a negative light.” The warnings went unheeded as Morant continued to make the gesture in a Tuesday game against the Golden State Warriors and a Thursday game against the Miami Heat. In 2023, Morant was also suspended for 33 games, costing him around $8.3 million, for brandishing firearms while live streaming on social media. Addressing the incidents, the league accused Morant of thumbing his nose at the rules “despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined.” In a post-game interview on Thursday, Morant said he is “well aware” of the criticism surrounding his antics on and off the court. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now,” he said, adding, “I don’t care no more.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT