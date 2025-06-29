NBA Player Under Federal Investigation for Gambling
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, 28, is under federal investigation for gambling related to NBA games. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is investigating the nine-year veteran for gambling allegations stemming from his 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN. Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, emphasized that “an investigation is not a charge. ... Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution.” Beasley, who is currently a free agent, and the Pistons had been discussing a three-year, $42 million contract, which has now been put on pause. According to ESPN, the team said that it is aware of the investigation. “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. Beasley just wrapped up his first season with the Pistons, appearing in all 82 games and breaking the team’s single-season record for most 3-pointers made. In 2020, Beasley served 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges of threatening violence. He was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time and was suspended for 12 NBA games in 2021 following the incident. The Pistons is the fifth team Beasley has played with in four years.