NBA Players to Wear Coronavirus-Detecting ‘Smart Rings’ as Modified Season Restarts

Read it at Complex
NBA players will be offered the chance to wear a titanium “smart ring” that monitors their temperature as a coronavirus precaution as the basketball league prepares to start a modified season on July 30. According to the league’s new health and safety memo for its games at Walt Disney World in Orlando, players can choose to don an Oura smart ring, a device that measures respiratory rate, temperature, and heart rate. The information would allow players to quarantine before they spread the virus to many others. University of Michigan researchers will study the data gathered from the rings. Other safety measures include a Walt Disney Magic Band, which will function as an entry badge, and individual oximeters.