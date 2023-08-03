NBA Player’s Union Calls Orlando Magic’s DeSantis Donation ‘Alarming’
STICK TO SPORTS
The NBA Player’s Association released a statement Thursday saying that the Orlando Magic’s recent donation to a Ron DeSantis super PAC was “alarming” given the Florida governor’s recent history of contentious comments and policies. “If contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players,” the statement read. “The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.” The team, which is owned by the right-wing scion Dan DeVos—the brother-in-law of Trump Administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos—tried to downplay the donation in a statement on Wednesday. “To clarify, this gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race,” a Magic spokesperson told CBS Sports. “It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.”