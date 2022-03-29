The Best Piece of Merch for Every NBA Playoff Team in the West

While the NBA playoffs are not set in stone just yet, there are a little over one week’s worth of games before we move into the beautiful dance. As much as I would personally like to believe that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to keep the 10 seed and win all the way from the bottom, I’m slowly losing hope as the season winds down. However, as sad as I will feel if the NBA playoffs don’t go my way, I can at least take solace in the incredible NBA team merch available to buy right now.

Every single team in the playoffs this year has tons of merch to choose from that is absolutely perfect to wear while you're rooting for your team of choice from home or even just showing your team pride while walking down the street. So, while only one team is going to make the NBA finals, every West contender has something worth cheering for. Here is a comprehensive list featuring a great piece of NBA team merch to show your support for every playoff team in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns The undisputed number one seed in the West has some stellar merch options available. However, the standout option for the Phoenix Suns is actually an accessory designed to help protect you from the sun. The ‘47 Brand Phoenix Suns Clean Up Adjustable Hat is one of the best options to buy that you can wear every day. The simple black color and classic logo work with any outfit and serve as an understated way to show that you think that last year’s runner-up can go the distance in 2022. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Memphis Grizzlies For the Memphis Grizzlies, the young core has finally paid off as the number two seed in the West looks to make that deep run through the playoffs. The team’s best merch might just be the Ultra Game Memphis Grizzlies Fleece Hoodie Pullover Sweatshirt. While the hoodie also comes in black, there is something about the classic light blue with the big bear logo in the middle that just stands out perfectly. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back in full swing after a couple of down years to once again regain their place as Finals contenders. With the team primed once again to make a run, the Golden State Warriors Manta Nike Dri-fit T-shirt is a great option. The shirt has the classic “Dub City” text on the front with a corner logo of the team. Furthermore, the addition of the sturdy and breathable Nike material makes the shirt great for active wear as well as part of a casual outfit. Buy at Nike $ 35

The Dallas Mavericks The Dallas Mavericks have had a small resurgence in their branding recently with a number of updated versions of their classic green color scheme coming back to the forefront. As a result, it is nearly impossible to choose anything other than the Nike Dallas Mavericks City Edition Swingman Jersey. Made out of sustainable materials, you can wear a green jersey from the Mavs that is actually green. Additionally, it is hard not to buy any gear that has Luka Doncic’s name on it at this point. Buy at Nike $ 130

The Utah Jazz It is incredibly easy to choose a throwback jersey for the Utah Jazz, especially considering the absolute powerhouse teams they fielded back in the 90s, however, there are a few winning options that don’t rely on pure nostalgia as well. The New Era Utah Jazz Beanie Hat is the perfect way to beat the cold and still show team pride even during those harsh winter months. The beanie has the team logo on the front and has Utah emblazoned across the top material. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Denver Nuggets While it was difficult to resist a throwback jersey with the Jazz, to do so with the Denver Nuggets would simply be wrong. The classic rainbow jerseys from the early 90s are absolute classics and the Mitchell & Ness Denver Nuggets Dikembe Mutombo 1991 Road Swingman Jersey is the perfect mix between bold and iconic. Picture yourself doing your very own finger wag after blocking a shot while wearing this jersey and try to not buy it. Buy at Amazon $ 105 Free Shipping

The Minnesota Timberwolves The Minnesota Timberwolves have an exciting squad that could very easily be dangerous to any other team in the league if they meet in the playoffs. That doesn’t mean you can’t root for them in complete and utter comfort. The Ultra Game Minnesota Timberwolves Jogger Pants are the perfect way to lean back and shout your coaching from the couch. The joggers taper near the bottom of the leg for a tighter fit and work well as casual streetwear. Buy at Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The LA Clippers Much like the Boston Celtics, I simply have hate in my heart for the LA Clippers. However, this team has created some of the most interesting and fashionable merch over the last few years much to my dismay. As part of the City Edition theme, the Nike LA Clippers Essential Hoodie is an absolutely beautiful choice. The light blue color scheme with the orange outline around the Clippers script is undeniably fresh-looking while having Kawhi Leonard’s name on the back is a winner. Buy at Nike $ 75

The New Orleans Pelicans A team chock-full of young, exciting talent also has a number of great merch options its hard not to love. The PKWY New Orleans Pelicans Varsity Crew Socks are the perfect small option that you can wear for nearly any occasion. The socks have a simple, clean design with the logo on the foot for a more subtle style. So even if you can’t watch a game live, you’ll be able to have your team with you wherever you go. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers It comes with a heavy heart to list the Lakers hanging onto the playoffs by a thread. While this year may not have lived up to the monumental expectations that many had for the team, the merch for the Lakers is still pristine. The Los Angeles Lakers Showtime City Edition Short-Sleeve Jacket harkens back perfectly to the old-school Showtime Era of Lakers history that many of us wish we could go back to in years like this. The warm up shirt can be worn with a number of different looks and will always have that championship shine to it. Buy at Nike $ 140

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.