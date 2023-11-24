NBA Probing Claim That Josh Giddey Had Inappropriate Relationship With Minor

The National Basketball Association is “looking into” claims that Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, a league spokesman said on Friday.

A series of photos and videos were posted online Wednesday evening alleging that the Australia-born Giddey, 21, had engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news that the league is probing the situation. “We’re looking into it,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass confirmed to The Daily Beast when reached by email.

The allegations had gone viral over Thanksgiving. Come Friday afternoon, Giddey faced questions about the rumors while attending team workouts. “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” he told a reporter. OKC coach Mark Daigneault also declined to comment, telling reporters it is a “personal matter and I have no comment on it.”

Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team in 2022.