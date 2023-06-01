NBA Referee Not Working Finals Amid Twitter Burner Account Investigation
BENCHED
The NBA announced its list of officials for the Finals on Thursday, and one name was notably absent—Eric Lewis, the longtime ref who is currently under investigation for allegedly having a hilarious burner Twitter account to defend himself from online critics. “Regarding Eric Lewis and the social media posts, we are continuing to review the matter, and he will not be working the Finals,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told TMZ. Lewis’ alleged burner went viral on social media last week after numerous accounts shared the handle, @CutliffBlair, which was reportedly made using Lewis’ personal email account. Since then, the account posted claiming to be Lewis’ older brother, Mark Lewis, but who runs the handle is still unconfirmed. A 19-year veteran, Lewis has called more than 1,200 games throughout his tenure as a league official.