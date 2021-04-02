NBA Slaps Kevin Durant With $50K Fine for ‘Offensive’ DMs
MIND YOUR LANGUAGE
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was hit with a $50,000 fine for using homophobic and misogynistic language in private messages leaked earlier this week.The NBA said the penalty was in response to “offensive and derogatory language” used by Durant in a text exchange with actor and sports podcaster Michael Rapaport. Rapaport posted a series of screenshots on social media Tuesday that showed Durant call him a “pussy” and “pale pasty cum guzzling bitch,” among other things. The war of words reportedly stemmed from Rapaport saying Durant had been “super sensitive” in a post-game interview. Durant first responded to the leaked messages by tweeting, “Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed... My bad mike, damn!!” But he took on a more serious tone while talking to reporters on Thursday, telling them, “I’m sorry that people have seen the language I used.”