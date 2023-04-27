CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    NBA Star Cited for Swinging Chair at Stadium Workers After Rough Loss

    OUT OF CONTROL

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Anthony Edwards.

    Ron Chenoy-USA Today Sports via Reuters

    The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards was cited by the Denver Police Department for third-degree assault after he picked up and swung a chair in frustration after a rough loss to the Nuggets Tuesday night, ultimately striking two women who were working at the game, according to TMZ. It’s unclear whether the 21-year-old meant to strike the women as he ran off the court and into the locker room, following the 112-109 defeat. He is set to appear in court on the charges in June—and faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted.

    Read it at TMZ