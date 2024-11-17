NBA Star Fined $100K for Anti-Gay Slur During TV Interview
NBA star LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 over the weekend after uttering an anti-gay term during a televised post-game interview. The 23-year-old Charlotte Hornets guard was “very apologetic” after the incident, which took place following the team’s nailbiter of a win over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night, according to Hornets coach Charles Lee. “As an organization that is obviously not something we condone, our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us,” Lee said. “I spoke to Melo and he’s obviously very apologetic. From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around the facility and it’s not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.” Ball was not made available to reporters prior to the Hornets’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night.
