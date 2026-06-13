NBA Star Arrested on Weapons Charge

A woman swimming laps close to shore was attacked by a shark at Sydney’s Coogee Beach on Saturday morning. Witnesses said the woman was bitten on the torso, and there was a lot of blood in the water. “The woman was pulled from the water by members of the public who commenced first aid before the arrival of emergency services,” a New South Wales Police spokesperson said. The 35-year-old woman was given first aid at the scene while they waited for a helicopter to airlift her to hospital. “Police cleared nearby Coogee Oval to facilitate the landing of the Careflight helicopter to airlift the woman to hospital.” Waverley Council, the municipal body that oversees Coogee beach in Sydney’s inner-east, said they had closed all beaches following the attack as a precaution. Since January, there have been nine reported shark attacks off the Australian coast, four fatal.
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- 1Shark Attacks Swimmer at Busy Inner-City BeachDANGEROUS WATERSThe woman is in critical condition.
- 2NBA Star Arrested on Weapons ChargeFEELING CAVALIERHe was later released on a $100 bond.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 3ICE Barbie Now Cosplaying as Haiti GangbusterNEW LOOKKristi Noem says she’s taking on gangs that have displaced millions of people.
- 4Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for DefamationCOURT BATTLEThe model alleges the producers created a “false narrative.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 5Spencer Pratt Declares ‘War’ in L.A. After Election LossYIKESThe former reality TV star says Los Angeles cannot get rid of him “that easily.”
- 6David Hockney, Legendary Contemporary Artist, Dies at 88POP ART ICONThe painter is widely considered one of the most influential artists of all time.
- 7Actress Announces Pregnancy With Discreet Baby Bump RevealFIRST TIME MOMElizabeth Olsen and her husband Robbie Arnett are expecting their first child.
- 8Plane Crashes Into Antenna in ‘Frightening’ IncidentTRAVEL NIGHTMAREOxygen masks dropped and overhead bins burst open after the plane struck a ground antenna.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9King Charles Has Perfect Response After Protocol BreachWHAT A DARLING MANThe monarch laughed off a royal protocol slip-up and admitted he didn’t mind the affectionate greeting.
- 10Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Taylor Swift ‘Dig’ Over KnicksCOURTSIDE DRAMAThe Texas native was accused of throwing shade at her bestie on Wednesday.
NBA Star Arrested on Weapons Charge
An NBA star was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in Texas after he was caught carrying a firearm. James Harden, the 36-year-old point and shooting guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was arrested in Houston around 3:41 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to Harris County court records. The charging document filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, obtained by People magazine, indicated that Harden was knowingly carrying a handgun outside of a holster in plain view inside his vehicle. It was not immediately clear why authorities pulled him over. The basketball star was released on a $100 bond later in the day and a hearing date has been set for June 22. In a statement to People, a representative for the Cavaliers said the team was “aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information.” “We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available,” the spokesperson added. “At this time, we will have no further comment.”
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Kristi Noem says she has a new mission after she was fired as Homeland Security secretary and given a new hastily created role in government. In an interview on Saturday discussing her work as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, Noem said she’s planning to take on gangs in Haiti that control around 90 percent of the capital and have displaced around 1.5 million people, according to the United Nations. “Haiti is an area that has been a lost cause for a very long time,” Noem, 54, told Newsmax anchor Greta Van Susteren, 72. “We’ve got some gang suppression forces that we’re going to be working to get into that country,” she added. Noem, the first Cabinet member to be removed by President Donald Trump, 79, in his second term, went on to predict that the Shield of the Americas will be “stronger than NATO” as it brings countries “into alignment with American values.” In her previous role, Noem was widely mocked for wearing law enforcement and military-style gear for photo-ops, though her new role does not seem to have afforded her that opportunity. “My background is I’m a farmer and a rancher that served in government, in Congress, as governor, and then as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem said at a summit in March, where she thanked Trump for creating the role for her.
Tyra Banks is suing Netflix for defamation over the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which premiered on the streaming platform in February and prominently featured the model. In a copy of the lawsuit filed by the 52-year-old Banks on Saturday and obtained by People, she claims that just 16 minutes of her three-hour interview were used in the docuseries, and that the clips were “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.” Banks alleges the producers created a “false narrative,” claiming she was not informed that contestant Shandi Sullivan, 44, who appeared in the docuseries, would later describe being sexually assaulted while filming America’s Next Top Model, and that she was not given an opportunity to respond to accusations. It also states that during her Netflix interview, Banks acknowledged she remembered Sullivan’s account. The Daily Beast has reached out to Netflix for comment.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.
Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.
The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.
Spencer Pratt has responded to his loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race in a fiery rant posted to Instagram. “Hey morons, I didn’t get in this for political power,” says Pratt, a Republican and former reality TV star. “I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing’s changed.” Despite Pratt’s third-place finish, nine points behind the incumbent Karen Bass and 2.7 points behind Councilwoman Nithya Raman, he declared he will maintain influence over the country’s second-largest city. “It’s war,” Pratt says in the clip, adding, “You think you can get rid of me that easily?” He also listed people who he claims will leave the city because of his loss. “You have no idea how bad things are going to get for this city,” he claimed, adding that he is sitting on incriminating video of one of the two “commie animals” currently still in the race, referring to Raman and Bass, who are both Democrats. He gave no details on the contents of this video or how he obtained it, but claims the FBI will be “breaking down [their] doors.”
Seminal British painter David Hockney has died at age 88. Hockney, whose colorful works include Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), The Splash, and My Parents, died at his home in London on Thursday, just a few weeks short of his 89th birthday. In a statement, publicist Erica Bolton described the painter as one of the “most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries.” In a career spanning seven decades, Hockney was a key figure in the pop art movement and later moved into other forms, such as photography and digital art. In 2018, his Pool with Two Figures work sold at Christie’s auction house in New York City for $90 million, breaking a record for the most expensive artwork by a living artist. The record stood for just a few months until Jeff Koons’ Rabbit sculpture sold for more than $91 million in May 2019. Born in Bradford, northern England, Hockney’s work also depicts scenes from his adopted homes in California and London. He was also a lifelong smoker, who campaigned against the imposition of restrictions on tobacco. “I’ve smoked for 62 years, so why stop now?” he told an interviewer. “Picasso smoked, died at 91. Matisse smoked, died at 84. Monet smoked, died at 86. Van Gogh smoked a pipe, and he died early, but not from smoking.”
Elizabeth Olsen was spotted at a restaurant in Los Angeles with a visible baby bump, quietly revealing that she is pregnant with her first child. The actress, 37, was seen wearing a long-sleeve button-down left open at the bottom to reveal her stomach. The discreet reveal is on-brand for Olsen; the Full House star and her musician husband, Robbie Arnett, lead a more private life than most Hollywood stars and even eloped in 2020 before the pandemic. A source confirmed to People that the two had been dating for three years before their engagement, despite the couple first being spotted together in March 2017. Olsen confirmed the marriage when she officially called Arnett her “husband” in a 2021 interview with Kaley Cuoco. “I also just noticed that my husband...,” the actress said, shocking fans. Olsen is yet to speak out about her pregnancy.
A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 267 people crashed into a ground radar antenna while taxiing at Antalya Airport in Turkey on Friday. The Boeing 777 aircraft, operating Flight TK2430 from Istanbul, reportedly hit the metal radar structure with one of its wings. The antenna then collapsed onto the side of the plane, leaving a large hole and significant damage to the aircraft. The collision was powerful enough to trigger oxygen masks to drop from the ceiling and force overhead luggage bins open. Passengers described hearing a “frightening” bang when the impact occurred. Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene while travelers evacuated via aircraft stairs. Turkish Airlines said all 267 passengers were safely removed from the plane. One passenger sustained minor injuries and was later reported to be in good condition. A technical investigation into the incident has been launched.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
King Charles laughed after a woman accidentally called him “darling” instead of “Your Majesty” during a visit to Grimsby on Thursday. The 77-year-old monarch was meeting community groups at Grimsby Town Football Club’s Blundell Park when ticket office manager Francine Orr made the unexpected greeting. Despite receiving instructions on royal protocol beforehand, Orr said nerves took over when she came face-to-face with the king. “Alright darling,” she said before immediately realizing her mistake and apologizing. Rather than correcting her, Charles appeared amused by the mix-up. According to Orr, he laughed and replied, “That’s OK. I like being called darling.” Orr later described Charles as “so down to earth” and a “lovely man,” adding that she was relieved by his warm reaction. The king also visited the Horizon Youth Zone and the CARE Hub, where he spoke with young people, volunteers, and residents. The visit was part of a day-long tour highlighting local organizations that provide support, services, and opportunities for communities across Grimsby and Cleethorpes.
Taylor Swift has been getting the heat for her attendance to cheer on the New York Knicks at Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Long-time bestie Selena Gomez, 33, seemingly threw shade at Swift by commenting, “so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol,” in response to the large celebrity presence at the Knicks’ legendary 29-point comeback to beat the Spurs 107-106 in Game 4. Gomez’s subtle jab at bandwagon fans was not received well; one fan posted, “selena, please! the desperation for attention is showing.” After supposedly waking up to a slew of public discourse about her comment, Gomez responded to defend herself, stating that she was not referring to Swift. “‘I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. also .. It’s a basketball game.” Swift wasn’t the only A-lister sitting courtside on Wednesday; Kylie Jenner was there with boyfriend and lifelong Knicks fan Timothee Chalamet, as well as Hailey Bieber and Adam Sandler. Swift has not responded publicly to the supposed shade.