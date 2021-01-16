NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Losing His Mother to It
GET WELL SOON
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns shared Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 just nine months after he lost his mother to the virus. Jacqueline Towns contracted the virus in March and was placed in a coma until she died in April. His father also tested positive but recovered. Towns wrote on his Instagram Story, “It breaks my heart that my family, particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be. To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.” Friday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed.