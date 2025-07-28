NBA star Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested and detained in Florida on a felony charge. The former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers man was picked up for Fraud - Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds. Broward County booking records indicate he was arrested at an airport and is being held without bond. The MailOnline reported that the incident happened at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International. Morris Sr.’s twin brother, Markieff Morris, has since spoken out about the circumstances of the booking in a post on X. “The wording is crazy,” he said. “Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s--t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s--t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s--t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!” Further details about the arrest were not available at the time of writing, although the Daily Beast has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff’s office.