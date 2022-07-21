NBA Star Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges
FOUL
Miles Bridges, a restricted free agent known for his stint as a forward for the Charlotte Hornets, pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence charges on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles officials. Bridges, 24, has been accused of assaulting his wife, Mychelle Johnson, in front of their two children. He was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury” three weeks ago, around the time Johnson took to Instagram to document a number of injuries. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” she wrote in the caption, which did not name Bridges. If convicted of the one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse that he faces, Bridges could spend more than 11 years behind bars, according to an Associated Press reporter. The basketball player is due back in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 19.